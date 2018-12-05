SQP receives 3 cruise ships

Muscat: Three cruise ships arrived today at Sultan Qaboos Port, including Horizon Pullmantur, which visits that the Sultanate for the first time with 1200 tourists and 611 crew members on board.

The Ministry of Tourism prepared a reception program for the tourists including exhibition for craft industries, traditional arts performances, Bedouin tent and other recreational activities to raise the tourists’ awareness of the Omani culture and promote the tourism and cultural potentials of the Sultanate.

It should be noted that Sultan Qaboos Port received 19 vessels in November 2018. The total number of visitors stood at 35,600. –ONA