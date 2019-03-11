SQC-TANNS welcomes new students

Manah: The Sultan Qaboos College for Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers (SQC-TANNS) in the Wilayat of Manah in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah today welcomed the 34th batch of students comprising 30 male and female students from various nationalities to study the Arabic language. An orientation session was held by the college’s academic and administrative cadres, as well as supervisors of the cultural programme prepared for the students. The students were familiarised with the services provided by the College. They also viewed a detailed presentation on the Sultanate. An eight-week programme is prepared for the students, in addition to an integrated cultural programme that includes visits to major archeological, historic and civilised sites in the Sultanate. Cultural lectures and lessons in the Arabic calligraphy will be also organised for the students as part of the whole programme.

