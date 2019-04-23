Spotlight on SQU Research Centres’ accomplishments

MUSCAT: The third edition of the Open House of SQU’s Research Centres was held on Tuesday under the auspices of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI). Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies & Research, said that research and innovation are at the very centre of SQU’s mission to society. “As core domains in the university’s strategic plan for 2016-2040, SQU recognises the value of research and innovation for both the educational process and for helping achieve Oman’s continued social and economic development. Engagement in research and innovation enhances the country’s competitiveness in an increasingly globalised world. It is also fundamental for equipping Oman’s people with the 21st century skills and mindsets that underline the efficient transition to a knowledge-based society”, she noted. The third edition of the open house included presentations by 14 of the university’s research centres.

