Sports Ministry announces results of ‘youth creation’ programme

Muscat, April 9 –

The Ministry of Sports Affairs (MoSA) announced the results of the “Youth Creation” programme at a press conference at the ministry on Monday.

Khalifa bin Saif al Essai, director of sports activities at the ministry and head of main committee of “Youth Creations” programme said that the ministry will hold a festive event for the winners of the programme on April 16 under the auspices of Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing. The programme, which is in its fifth edition, was open to both men and women in two age groups, 10-15 years and 16-30 years.

This year’s programme included different categories for the competition like chess, photography, theatre, poetry, digital design, cultural activities and public speaking.

Al Essai announced the results.

In the 10-15 years category in chess, Shatha al Sulaimi from Samayil club captured the first place while Maynar al Buraiki from Saham club finished second. Reham al Hinai from Seeb club came third. In digital design, Abdulrahman al Rawahi from Samayil won the top spot. Qusai al Gharibi from Ibri club claimed the second with Wisal al Balushi from Qurayyat club finishing third. In public speaking, Mohammed al Barashdi from Al Mudhaibi club captured the first place while Sultan al Sarhi from Suwaiq club finished second. Ghadeer al Mushaiki from Salalah club came third. On the other hand, in competitions of the 16-30 years category, Mohammed al Balushi from Muscat club claimed the first place. Younis al Rawahi from al Khabourah finished second while Abdullah al Shehi from Khasab club came third. In public speaking competitions, Sulieman al Shuraiqi won the top spot while Mohammed al Balushi from Al Shabab came second. Mohammed al Habsi from Al Mudhaibi came third. In theatre competitions, “Al Alfia” show from Al Kamil Wal Wafi club won the top the first place. “Saleh lel Hayah” show from Samayil club finished second. “Zaman al Mawat” show from Al Khabourah club came third.

The youth creation programme competition, run by the ministry in cooperation with sports clubs, was held in three stages. The first stage started last October and it was at the club level while the second stage included top winners from each club to compete at the governorates level which began in December. Third stage started in February until March.

