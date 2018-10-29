Sports minister visits sports complex and clubs in Musandam

MUSCAT, Oct 29 – Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, visited Khasab Sports Complex, headquarters of clubs and sports centres in Musandam on Sunday. The minister commenced the site visit with Khasab Sports Complex. He got detailed explanation from the sports affairs directorate in Musandam for the different programmes and activities that was held in the complex. The minister affirmed the role of sports complex to host the youth programmes and activities and provide the best environment for the talented to train and develop their skills.

Also, he added that technical staff can utilise from the sports complex through operating different facilities. Al Saadi mentioned that complexes are in good status to hold local and regional tournaments and that lead to develop the sports movement in the Sultanate. Later, the sports minister visited Khasab and Bukha clubs and the sports centre in Lima. The minister affirmed on preparing the clubs and sports centres to utilise these buildings to organise youth, cultural, social and sports activities. Moreover, the minister appreciated the continuous support from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the youth as they are considered the main factor in community development.

Related