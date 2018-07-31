Sports minister meets OFA chief and clubs heads

MUSCAT, July 31 – Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, held a joint meeting with Salim bin Said al Wahaibi, Chairman of the Oman Football Association (OFA), in presence of heads of the clubs at the ministry headquarters on Tuesday. This meeting came under continuous coordination and cooperation between the Ministry of Sports Affairs, OFA and sports clubs. During the meeting, both sides discussed different common aspects including: OFA’s development plans, as well as reviewing the competitions schedules. Also, some heads of clubs requested to have an urgent Annual General Meeting and it has been agreed on that. At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Sports Affairs appreciated all the positive efforts that has been taken by the OFA and the clubs to develop football in the Sultanate. Also, the minister requested OFA and clubs to continue working hard to achieve the best for Oman’s football.

Related