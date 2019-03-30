Sports Media forum to begin today

MUSCAT, March 30 – The Sports Media forum will be held at Sheraton Hotel under the auspices of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, in presence of dignitaries and top officials on Sunday. The Oman Journalists Association represented by Oman sports media committee is the organiser of the event. The one-day forum will feature the participation of several organisations and associations including the Ministry of Sports Affairs, Ministry of Information, Oman Olympic Committee (OOC), Oman Football Association and in strategic and academic coordination with National University of Science and Technology. Also, the forum will attract the participation of top Arab media officials representing various top level organisations, associations and committees. The Media Sports conference is a great platform to discuss the latest related media, cultural and academic topics to sports journalism and how to develop that in the field.

Three main topics will be discussed during the Sports Media forum. The first session will be titled under “Sports Cultural… Sustainable development”, second session will represent the best Arabian successful media’s programmes while the last sessions will highlight on some of Omani sports’ great programmes.

In the second and third session, many sports programmes will be presented including the presentation from the Jordanian Lutfi al Zubi who will share his experience as sports correspondent at three different channels namely Arabia TV, Jordan TV and Bein Sports TV. Basim al Rawas from Qatar will talk about his programme under title of “ Jaraeid” which is related to show the sports newspaper of the day at Al Kass channel. Mohammed Qadri Hassan from Jordan will share his experience as TV reporter. The moderator of this session will be by Raed Aabid from Bein Sports TV.

Oman’s best sports programme will be represented in the third session though the speakers. Ishaq al Balushi from Oman Olympic Committee will brief the audience on the new Olympic Academy with its goals and strategies. Hisham al Adwani from Oman’s Professional League Department at Oman Football Association will highlight on the development of domestic competitions. Mohammed al Shaikh from Saudi Arabia will be the moderator of this session

