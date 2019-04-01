Sports media committee felicitates sportsmen at Sports Oscars

Oman Sport media committee under the supervision of Oman Journalists Association honoured the top winners of sixth edition of Oman’s Sports Oscar Awards for 2018. In a glittering event, Omani paddlers were felicitated as part of the sports media forum which concluded in Muscat on Sunday. The event was held under the auspices of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, in presence of officials and dignitaries at the Sheraton hotel on Sunday.

In the category of appreciation award, Shaikh Salim al Wahaibi, Chairman of Oman Football Association (OFA) and Shaikh Khalid Mohammed al Zubair, former Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) received the award as a recognition of their great efforts to achieve various accomplishments at OFA and OOC including Oman’s victory at GCC Cup in Kuwait and achievements at Oman Olympic Committee level.

In the category of the best athlete award, Oman’s national football team stars Ahmed Mubarak (Kanu) and Fayez al Rushaidi grabbed the award. Both players came up with solid performances during Oman’s participation at the GCC Cup in Kuwait and in other tournaments.

Oman’s talented F4 racer, Shihab al Habsi received the promising and upcoming athlete award. Shihab, 15 years old, is on the right path to move successfully in his journey in motorsports after his great experience and achievements at karting sports.

Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) and Oman Paralympic Committee (OPC) won the best committees award. OTTC succeeded to spread the TT sports among the clubs and organise different world ranking events while OPC achieved very high accomplishments in different participation of the its athletes.

Oman Football Association (OFA) claimed the best association award as OFA has been doing a fine job of overseeing the domestics league structure and improving the club members ability to monitor different local competitions. Seeb club gained the best club award as it is the club which is doing well in diverse sports and Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Chairman of Seeb club, won the best chairman club award.

Oman’s football referee Ahmed al Kaaf and basketball referee Ahmed Darwish al Balushi acquired the best referee award. Both referees represented the Sultanate in the top events and officiated final matches in different competitions.

Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, affirmed that this kind of award will open the floor for better competitions among the paddlers to deliver better performance. “ The winners have been selected from different sports and categories and that will lead athletes to encourage and deliver better technical performance and raise the Sultanate flag at the international participations”. Minister of Information concluded.

