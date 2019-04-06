Sports community in Oman loses a prominent figure  

Muscat: The sports community in Oman has lost one of the most prominent national sports figures in Habib bin Abdulnabi Macki.

He began his sports career with Oman Club and played a prominent role in the sports and Olympic movement in the Sultanate.

Born on March 23, 1943, Habib obtained a master degree in civil engineering from the Friendship University in Russia. He was very passionate and enthusiast in the field of sports and contributed with his thoughts and skills towards strengthening the sports system in the Sultanate. He took up several sports positions from 1974 – 2013.

During his tenure as a member of Oman Club, the club won a number of championships at the local league level in football, volleyball, handball, basketball and hockey.

The club also achieved the Football Cup of Asia in 1994. His other important responsibilities include that the of the vice-chairman of Oman Football Association (OFA), member of the executive council of Oman Football Association and chairman of National Teams Committee at Oman Football Association and member of the Organizing Committee of the Gulf Football Cup Championship held in Muscat in 1984.

During the period from 2005 – 2013, he was the vice-chairman of Oman Olympic Committee and then the acting chairman of Oman Olympic Committee after the resignation of Dr Ali al Sunaidy.

From 2007 – 2010, he was the vice-chairman of the Olympic Council of Asia in connection with the hosting in Oman of the Second Asian Beach Games held in Muscat in 2010.

From 2008 – 2010, he was appointed a member of the Organizing Committee of the Second Asian Beach Games and Director General of the Games which was held in the Sultanate.

Macki is the first Omani to be elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2009. The IOC granted him the Excellence Award in 2013 during the elections of the IOC held in Argentine in recognition of his distinguished services to the sports and Olympic movement in the Sultanate.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said awarded him the Order of Merit (first class) in 2009 in recognition of his contribution and efforts in highlighting Omani sports at the international level. He also received the Order of Merit from the Olympic Council of Asia in 2011 in appreciation of the effective contribution towards the Asian Olympic Movement.

“Engineer Habi bin Abdulnabi Macki has left a clear impression and stamp on the Omani sport benefiting various generations over the past years. He represented the Sultanate in regional, continental and international events and his presence was always exemplary and reflected a serious and ambitious Omani personality.

The Sultanate has certainly lost one of the most prominent sportsmen who contributed effectively to developing the modern Olympic movement in Oman.” said Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry, Secretary General of Oman Olympic Committee.