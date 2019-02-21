Sports associations discuss Olympic qualification strategy with OOC

MUSCAT: In preparation for the qualifiers of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, a joint meeting of OOC’s Planning and Follow-up Committee and sports associations was held at the premises of Oman Olympic Committee on Wednesday.

The meeting was dedicated for the discussion of the associations’ plans for participation in the qualifier tournaments of the 32nd Olympic Games which will be held in the city of Tokyo, Japan, from July 24 to August 9, 2020.

The International Olympic Committee and international federations have already approved the Olympic qualifying system whereby participation in the approved championships will be as per the standards determined in this respect.

The qualification tournaments commenced with effect from January 1, 2019 and will continue until July 1, 2020.

The standards of qualification revolve around the qualifying figures required for individual sports such as athletics, swimming, weightlifting and shooting, the international and continental ranking system for sports such as tennis, golf, equestrian and taekwondo, or continental qualifiers for team competitions such as football, volleyball, basketball and handball.

The Asian Olympic football qualifiers will be staged in March 2019 for the group which comprises Oman, Qatar, Afghanistan and Nepal.

The Planning and Follow-up Committee emphasised the OOC’s direction that the official qualification must be through competition rather than dependence on universality invitation places offered by the International Olympic Committee.

It pointed out that the sports associations have the capability and efficiency to achieve the qualification standards in some sports.

Related