Sporadic rain experienced in different parts of the Sultanate

Muscat: A number of wilayats of the Sultanate experienced rainfall of varying intensity, that caused some wadis to overflow and disrupted the traffic flow, yesterday. Due to the local formations, moderate to heavy rains hit various parts of the Sultanate, leading to a drop in temperatures and an increase of water level.

While some areas experienced light rains associated with strong downdraft winds, some other sites have witnessed heavy rains that resulted in traffic flow disruption due to the absence of wadis drainage system.

The latest weather charts released by Directorate General of Meteorology indicate that cloud formation is expected over Al Hajr Mountains in the afternoon. Meanwhile, cloudy skies are predicted over coastal parts of Dhofar Governorate and its adjoining areas, while the dusty conditions are likely to prevail over the other governorates of the Sultanate.