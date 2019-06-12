Spieth enjoys timely return to form ahead of US Open

PEBBLE BEACH, CA: Former champion Jordan Spieth arrived at this week’s US Open confident that his months-long struggles on the course are firmly behind him after a string of three consecutive top-10 finishes.

Spieth, who will seek at fourth major title and first since his triumph at the 2017 British Open, said his putting stroke has been fluid for months while his swing is also progressing in the right direction.

“But there’s one thing of knowing how to do it. There’s another way of practising it and then trusting it on the golf course in tournament play,” Spieth told reporters on Tuesday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

“And those last four weeks were big for me to have — be able to trust it in tournament play, have those reps under pressure, see where I’m actually at and see what I need to improve on.”

Spieth, who will play the opening two rounds this week alongside fellow American Tiger Woods and Englishman Justin Rose, showed a long-awaited return to form at last month’s PGA Championship where he finished in a share of third place.

The result, during which he looked like his old self on the greens and putted with confidence, marked his first top-10 placing since last July. Spieth then earned a share of eighth place at Colonial before a tie for seventh at the Memorial.— Reuters

Related