SPECIAL TASKS UNIT IN KHASAB

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) will celebrate on March 28, on Wednesday the inauguration of the Special Tasks Unit in the Wilayat of Khasab in the Governorate of Musandam and the graduation of new police recruits.

The ceremony will be patronised by Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, in the presence of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin bin Salim al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, a number of ministers, senior officers at the ROP, the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), other military units, dignitaries, shaikhs and citizens.

The opening of the unit comes within the framework of the Royal Oman Police’s endeavour to entrench security and safety across the country, and provide an outstanding work environment that enables its staff to give the best practices of police services.

