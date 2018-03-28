Special Task Unit HQ opens at Khasab

KHASAB: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) celebrated the opening of the Special Task Unit (STU) headquarters in the Wilayat of Khasab and the graduation of a new batch of police recruits on Wednesday.

The ceremony was presided over by Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, in the presence of Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin bin Salim al Shraiqi, Inspector-General of Police and Customs, dignitaries, senior officials at ROP, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces corps and citizens.

Following the performance of the military salute to the Chief Guest, the parade commander came forward asking the chief guest permission to start the graduation ceremony.

The graduates chanted the ROP anthem (protectors of rights) and took the oath of allegiance and loyalty.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed the prizes to the graduates who excelled.

The Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs also unveiled the commemorative plaque of the building.

Meanwhile, the STU head quarters comprises a security centre provided with a 24/24 control room, a hall equipped with modern technologies, a meeting auditorium, modern offices, multi-use sports hall for training on self-defence and other skills.

The building has also a primary health clinic, a mosque, housing units for officers and personnel, a swimming pool built in accordance to global standards, classrooms equipped with advance educational technologies and a special parade for military performances and trainings.

Share on: WhatsApp