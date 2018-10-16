Special parking for women at MGM

Muscat: Muscat Grand Mall (MGM) will make shopping an even more enjoyable experience for women by setting up ‘Pink Parking.’ It will also launch a limited edition Pink Mazaya Grand Advantage Card, which provides several offers and gift vouchers to mark the Omani Women’s Day. The ‘Pink Parking’ area will be located in the basement level of the Mall and will be available all year-round. There will be an additional 1,500 new parking slots open for everyone else on the B2, B3, and B4 levels.

Related