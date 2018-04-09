Special kids too have dreams like other kids

Every parent begins with a lot of dreams when they take their child to school for the first time. They hold their breath when it is time for them to leave their young ones in the classroom under the care of teachers. From then on, it is moments of challenge and pride for parents as they try hard to meet the expectations of society while hoping their child moves on from taking baby steps to big leaps.

Unfortunately, often the teachers have set parameters that are general and judge the children accordingly. Parents make the same mistake, not realising the learning curve is different for each child.

The Observer video, ‘Samer gets ready to work’ shows parents who were brave in admitting their child was “slightly different” and found strength in moving on successfully by finding right help for him.

For every parent who silently goes through anxiety, the message would be to have hope. Would it not be lovely if there was a support system for parents?

I was at another event where parents had come with children with various levels of learning disabilities.

The documentary offered us an opportunity to interact with kids. While there were times when eyes were filled with tears, there was no way I could describe them with any particular term. They are children with talent. The result must have been from the immense time spent by therapists, teachers, and, of course, families.

If some schools can make a difference, how come we have not invested time and effort in making all schools integrated. Why should children be left behind because of their intellectual functioning levels?

Khalfan al Busaidy, a father of a child with special needs, put it this way: “I am grateful because when I brought my son here, someone had to guide my son even to the washroom. I met the supervisor, who said, ‘We can do it. We will change him’.”

“A lesson I have learned from the experience is, ‘Never give up’. He will face more challenges than the regular students. But each development is beautiful,” said Khalfan.

He said before when they travelled, his son was not interested in the surroundings. But now, he observes signboards and wants to read them. “Not just Arabic. My wife observed that he was reading signboards in English as well.”

Spend time with students with special needs and one realises they have passion for certain subjects. For Hanain, a third grader, the favourite subjects are Arabic and arts. Ask her what she wants to be when she grows up, the answer is, an arts teacher.

Ahmed Khalid, a senior student, was in Europe, but missed his school so much that he made sure he was back quickly. He wants to become a businessman and may even have his own school or college while he continues his hobbies such as singing, writing and painting. He has a passion for watches and fashion.

Samer al Harthy is the person in focus now because he is all set to be employed. He has a passion for cars and hopes to continue college education.

Children with special needs have dreams and aspirations. The question is are we ready? These students might bridge the gap tomorrow. But what about today for students like Samer and Ahmed, who are reaching employable age?

The words of Amita Sharma, Director of Injaz School, where all of these children study, keep ringing in our ears. “Our special kids have dreams just like other kids. They know and feel, ‘We are just like you’.”

I think Samer and Ahmed have just raised the bar. What if there were higher education institutions or vocational training centres that could provide courses for the upcoming students? Why should their education stop at the school level?

