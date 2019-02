Muscat: Students with learning disabilities were trained in job skills in a three-day course conducted Oman’s new Academy for Special Skills.

The course was run in Sohar by facilitators from Zimam — Oman Sail’s corporate personal development programme — for the Academy run by the Oman Down Syndrome Association. The course included a mix of physical outdoor activities and learning exercises designed to inspire the young people to come out of their comfort zone. Khamis al Anbouri, Oman Sail’s Head of Corporate and Personal Development, said: “Zimam aims to build high-performing teams by equipping them with the skills to lead, motivate and engage at all levels of the organisation.

“The sessions held at the Academy for Special Skills activities intended to encourage teamwork and team-bonding through key competencies which include self-leadership, communication, decision-making, resilience and time management.” “The programme involved 40 participants, 20 of whom had learning disabilities, and marked the launch of a two-year academy programme, which will involve various development courses followed by on-the-job training. The students will be carefully assessed during the programme to ensure they progress to suitable on-the-job training,” said Miad al Hinai.

“At the end of each workshop, the academy will be evaluating the students to ascertain their level, track their development, measure their strengths and weaknesses, and explore their inhibited talents. As a result, a suitable on-job training placement will be identified to build upon the students’ professional skills.” The newly-launched Academy for Special Skills benefits from the generous sponsor support of the Alizz Islamic Bank, Oman LNG and PDO. “To make the Academy sustainable we are working on obtaining accreditation from the Ministry of Manpower,” said Alice Ambusaidi, co-founder of the Academy. “In the future, the Academy aims to become a role-model in the region for the first-of-its-kind inclusive training programme which aims to integrate those with intellectual disability with the mainstream.” — ONA