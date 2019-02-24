Special events planned for Ironman 70.3

MUSCAT, Feb 24 – Authorities and organisers have left no stone unturned to make the Ironman 70.3 one of the biggest international events of recent times. Supported by the Ministry of Tourism, the iconic triathlon competition, Ironman, will be held in Muscat on March 1, with the general registration already being sold out. The competition in Oman, which will include a 1.9-km swim, 90.1-km bike ride and 21.1-km run during the inaugural event, will offer 30 qualifying slots for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship 2019 in Nice, France. To complement the mega event, an Ironman Village will be set up from February 26 to March 1 at Qurum Natural Park, offering facilities such as restaurant corner, cafes, shopping corner for sports, and entertainment corner for children, heritage village and sporting events.

Meanwhile, children in the age group 0-13 can become an Ironkid Champion by competing in the kid’s only version, for which they have to register on the website. “Ironkids can do the run by themselves or get a grown up involved with the Ironkids Family Wave; with an emphasis on safety, fitness and fun. Don’t have a bike or don’t like swimming, no worries. Join the run only Ironkids. A great day out for all, with a random prize draw afterwards,” the organisers said. The events of the sports tournament will be held on February 28 and March 1, alongside other events associated with the championship.

An Ironman 70.3, also known as a Half Ironman, is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organised by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC). The 70.3 refers to the total distance in miles (113 km) covered in the race, consisting of a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride and a 21.1 km run.

Each distance of the swim, bike, and run segments is half the distance of that segment in an Ironman Triathlon. The Ironman 70.3 series culminates each year with a World Championship competition, for which competitors qualify during the 70.3 series in the 12 months prior to the championship race.