Special court for labour disputes likely this year

A special court to deal with labour disputes and expedite them is expected to be established in the Sultanate this year.

“We hope the court, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Justice, will be set up this year itself,” said Nabhan al Batashi, Chairman of the General Federation of Oman Trade Unions.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the Labour Forum for Enhancement of Work Environment in Oil and Gas sector, he said that discussions and correspondence are continuing with all stakeholders involved in the matter.

“Establishment of a court fully dedicated to labour disputes can reduce the number of months or years required in settling the cases. We don’t want any employee to be entangled in any labour cases,” he said.

At present, both national and expatriate workforce need to wait for a longer period of time to get a verdict pronounced in cases involving labour issues. “We want to minimise the time. The new court, once it starts functioning, is expected to take a maximum period of one or two months to settle a case,” he said.

The average length of labour disputes in Oman, according to Tanfeedh report, is 585 days. Hence, there has been a proposal to bring it down to 204 days, which is, on average, a 30 per cent reduction in time.

According to Al Batashi, the founder of the labour union movement in Oman, the court will deal with all labour violations, including termination, non-payment of wages or their delay and disputes relating to holidays.

He said lack of a mechanism to address the grievances of employees will hurt their morale.

Later, presenting a paper on the mechanisms and the means of enhancing work environment in the oil and gas sector, Al Batashi called for social protection, including unemployment benefits to employees laid off in the sector.

While emphasising the need for a special legislation to regulate the functioning of the oil and gas sector, he said that oil-selling prices should be linked to

exploration and production contracts to plug the gap in the event of a fall.

Related