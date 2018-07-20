Business 

Speakers, Kleenex in demand on Amazon Prime Day

NEW YORK: Online shoppers purchased more than 100 million products worldwide during Amazon.com Inc’s annual Prime Day sale this week, despite glitches on its mobile app and websites that prevented several customers from placing orders.
Prime Day has become a major shopping event in the annual calendar for retailers, rivalling the Thanksgiving holiday’s Black Friday as a driver of sales and most retailers now run their own special promotions to coincide with the 36-hour sale.
Amazon said its sales topped those for the Prime event a year ago as well as those for Cyber Monday and Black Friday, but it gave no breakdown of the value of sales or of the scale of discounts it had applied. Having touched a record high that valued the company at $900 billion, almost double than a year ago, shares in Amazon fell back to trade marginally lower on Wednesday. — Reuters

