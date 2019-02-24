SPE workshop on Tight Gas begins today

Muscat, Feb 24 – A three-day-long workshop on Tight Gas, organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), open today, February 25, at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Muscat. The opening day will begin with remarks by Salim al Aufi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas, followed by keynote addresses by Sami Baqi, Technical Director at Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and Yousuf al Ojaili, President Oman at BP. “Supply from natural tight gas reservoirs is becoming more significant for Oman and other countries in the region.

This year’s edition of SPE Tight Gas Workshop will bring expertise together to one forum to discuss challenges, opportunities and the need for new technologies with respect to this continued growing business,” said Khamis al Shammakhi, Workshop Co-Chair and Saih Nihayda Cluster Leader of Gas Directorate at PDO. An executive plenary session will also take place on the first day where panellists will provide insights on the challenges faced, implementation of innovative ideas, and debate fulfilling the increasing demand of gas efficiently on the regional and world stages.

Plenary speakers include Saif al Khayari, Technical Director at OOCEP; Yousuf al Ojaili of BP; Moutaz al Riyami, Gas Director at PDO; and Zeinoun Klink, Vice-President at Halliburton. Additionally, the workshop agenda includes a panel session titled Technology Gaps in Unlocking Tight Gas, six technical sessions, and a seminar.