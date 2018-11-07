Local 

Spatial strategy meet on Monday

Oman Observer

Muscat: The workshop on urban strategy alternatives will be held on Monday. The workshop is organised by the National Strategy for Urban Development project team of the Supreme Council for Planning. About 250 individuals representing government, private sector and researchers in the field of urban development will participate in the workshop. The workshop reviews four alternatives to strategic development at the national level and the impact of each alternative on population, economic and urban growth and on other vital sectors, such as employment, infrastructure, transport, agriculture, water, environment and climate.

You May Also Like

Muscat festival preparations in full swing

Oman Observer Comments Off on Muscat festival preparations in full swing

SQU clarifies on food delivery in campus

Oman Observer Comments Off on SQU clarifies on food delivery in campus

Omanis still need visa for Canada: Embassy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omanis still need visa for Canada: Embassy

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 452

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_home in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 456

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 468

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 476

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_not_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 485

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_do_not_show_on_mobile in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 493

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/views/public.php on line 25

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 452

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_home in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 456

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 468

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 476

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enabe_if_not_login in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 485

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_do_not_show_on_mobile in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/easy-facebook-likebox.php on line 493

Notice: Undefined index: efbl_enable_popup in /home/omanobse/public_html/wp-content/plugins/easy-facebook-likebox/public/views/public.php on line 25