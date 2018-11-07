Spatial strategy meet on Monday

Muscat: The workshop on urban strategy alternatives will be held on Monday. The workshop is organised by the National Strategy for Urban Development project team of the Supreme Council for Planning. About 250 individuals representing government, private sector and researchers in the field of urban development will participate in the workshop. The workshop reviews four alternatives to strategic development at the national level and the impact of each alternative on population, economic and urban growth and on other vital sectors, such as employment, infrastructure, transport, agriculture, water, environment and climate.

