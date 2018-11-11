Spanish firm keen to explore hyperloop solutions for Oman

Muscat, Nov 11 – Spanish firm Zeleros Hyperloop says it is eager to study opportunities for the implementation of the hyperloop — a revolutionary transportation system that allows for the carriage of passengers and cargoes at speeds of over 1000 km/hour inside low-pressure tubes.

The company’s co-founder and CEO, David Pistoni (pictured), said the cost-competitive infrastructure and simplified maintenance features of its model make Zeleros hyperloop transportation solutions an appealing option for Oman and the wider region, over rival hyperloop technologies.

“We would like to analyse the feasibility of applying hyperloop technology between various points in Oman (and with the surrounding region); That’s why we are here in this country to understand its real needs and to collaborate with authorities and institutions to evaluate their requirements,” said the CEO.

Pistoni was in Muscat week, along with five other international finalists, to compete for a $100,000 direct investment prize offered as part of the IRU World Congress held in the city. The Valencia-headquartered firm, along with another start-up, went on to win the prestigious prize last Thursday. The competition sought to recognise innovation and entrepreneurship among mobility, transport and logistics start-ups.

In comments to the Observer, Pistoni said the Arabian Gulf was particularly ripe for the introduction of hyperloop-based transportation. “Hyperloop can be applied to both passenger and cargo transportation, so there are many possibilities that can be explored in this region. Of course, Oman would be one of the most interesting possibilities for applying this new transportation technology.”

The global hyperloop market is currently dominated by as many as six international companies and consortiums that claim to offer differentiated technological and cost-based transportation solutions. Zeleros says its offering is unique in that all the technology sits inside the vehicle and not the infrastructure. The company’s main levitation and propulsion technologies in their fully autonomous vehicles help reduce infrastructure complexity and lower construction and maintenance costs.

Zeleros now plans to work with local partners to explore options for hyperloop connectivity between different points in Oman and beyond as well. “We would like to analyse opportunities for connections between different points, such as Muscat- Abu Dhabi, Muscat – Dubai, as well as connecting (Salalah) port in the south with a point in the north of the country. However, what we need to do first is to (consult) with people in the transportation business here and understand Oman’s real needs. While we are the experts in the technology, we want to collaborate with local experts on the best options for Oman and the region.”

Zeleros’ participation in the IRU World Congress, said Pistoni, was a good opportunity to connect and network with local industry executives. “We made a lot of interesting contacts both from the public and private sectors, and ports as well. In the coming days, I will have new conversations (with some of them) and we take forward our plans for analysing hyperloop options for Oman,” the CEO added.

Conrad Prabhu