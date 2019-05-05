South Al Batinah wins first place in Holy Quran Competition

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education celebrated the annual competition for memorizing the Holy Quran under the auspices of Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources. The Educational Governorate of South Al Batinah won the first place, the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah came second while the Governorate of North Al Batinah came third. The ceremony was attended by Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, members of the State Council, Majlis Ash’shura, their eminences, directors general in the ministry and educational governorates, directors in the ministry, supervisors of Islamic education subject, teachers and parents. — ONA

