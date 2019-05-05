South African president says ANC poll victory ‘certain’

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said victory was “certain” for his ruling ANC party in Wednesday’s general elections despite corruption, high unemployment and widening inequalities marring its 25 years in power. “We’ve also met people without jobs, decent houses, proper education,” he told a crowd of some 50,000 gathered at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park stadium on Sunday, closing the African National Congress’s election campaign.

“Today we say to the people of South Africa we have heard you,” he said. “Yes we have made mistakes but it is only those who are doing nothing who don’t make mistakes.” Despite the emergence of a middle class in South Africa, the continent’s economic powerhouse, 20 per cent of black households still live in dire poverty, compared with only 2.9 per cent of white households, according to the Institute of Race Relations.

Between 2011 and 2015, three million South Africans have fallen into poverty, according to the World Bank. The unemployment rate currently stands at 27 per cent and the ANC has been dogged by corruption scandals during the tenure of Jacob Zuma, Ramaphosa’s predecessor.

“The era of immunity is over. We are now entering a period of accountability. We will fight with every needs at our disposal to ensure those who occupied positions of authority serve only the public interest, not their own pockets and not themselves,” Ramaphosa said.

“We are determined that those found guilty of corruption or involvement in state capture will not be allowed to occupy positions of responsibility either in the ANC, in parliament or in government,” he said. — AFP

