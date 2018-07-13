World 

South Africa unveils super radio telescope

Oman Observer

Carnarvon: South Africa on Friday unveiled a super radio telescope, a first phase of what will be the world’s largest telescope in a project to try to unravel the secrets of the universe.
The 64-dish MeerKAT telescope in the remote and arid Karoo region of South Africa will be integrated into a multi-nation Square Kilometre Array (SKA).
When fully operational, the SKA telescope will be 50 times more powerful than any other telescope in the world.
“The telescope will be the largest of its own kind in the world — with image resolution quality exceeding the Hubble Space Telescope by a factor of 50 times,” said David Mabuza, the Deputy President of South Africa.
Expected to be fully up and running by 2030, the SKA will comprise a forest of 3,000 dishes spread over an area of a square kilometre across remote terrain in several African countries and Australia to allow astronomers to peer deeper into space with unparallelled detail. — AFP

You May Also Like

Syria government still unsure on return to Geneva peace talks

Oman Observer Comments Off on Syria government still unsure on return to Geneva peace talks

German parties in coalition talks haggle over labour rights

Oman Observer Comments Off on German parties in coalition talks haggle over labour rights

Anti-Trump protesters across US press him to reveal tax returns

Oman Observer Comments Off on Anti-Trump protesters across US press him to reveal tax returns