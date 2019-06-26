South Africa to host Tent Pegging World Cup in 2021

MUSCAT, June 26 – South Africa will host the Tent Pegging World Cup in 2021, the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) president Mohammed Issa al Fairuz announced in Muscat on Wednesday. The ITPF unveiled the schedule for the remaining championships and tournaments of 2019 during a press meet held at the premises of ITPF in Muscat. The details of the forthcoming tournaments were revealed by Mohammed al Fairuz in presence of the board officials. Al Fairuz said the ITPF has decided to hold the Tent Pegging World Cup every four years instead of two years. The Omani official announced that South Africa will host the fourth edition of the World Cup in 2021.

“We will have four groups as qualification stages to the World Cup event. The top three teams from each group will move to the second round. The 12 teams will compete and then six teams will qualify to the finals. Egypt will host the qualification for the first group which comprises of Jordan, Yemen, Australia, Germany, Syria, Sweden, Iran, Lebanon and the hosts Egypt. The competitions will start in November,” he said.

The ITPF chief stated that the Sultanate will host the third qualification group in January 2020. “The Sultanate will compete along with Sudan, Norway, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Nepal and Palestine. The second group has clubbed teams of Saudi Arabia, India, Pakistan, Russia, USA, Bahrain, Belarus, Canada and Kazakhstan. The host country and exact duration of the competitions will be defined later,” the ITPF president added.

The fourth group consists of South Africa, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Kuwait and Poland.

The ITPF has developed the competitions and created some new tournaments to cover different categories as part of the boosting the sport around the world.

“A series of beach tent pegging tournaments, some dedicated competitions for women, a championship for military and youth tournaments are recently categorised events to be take place in the coming months this year. The inaugural edition of singles tent pegging tournament will take place in Russia in August. The first edition of military tournament will be held in Jordan in October. Pakistan will host two international events including the Veteran tournament in next November and Youth tournament (U-21) in coming December,” Al Fairuz added.

The ITPF president pointed out that the ITPF — which is based in Muscat — will provide funding to all the countries which will host the upcoming different tournaments. “The funding will cover the remuneration of the referees, expenses of the training courses which is to be held prior the commencement of the tournament. Our target is also to focus on the other categories and organise specialised championships. As per the plan, we will have a dedicated tournament for the students at the universities in the first half of the 2020,” Al Fairuz added.

A total of 37 countries are members of the ITPF and the Netherlands was the latest country to join the tent pegging body. According to the ITPF chief, there are more requests for membership in ITPF which are currently under study including Switzerland and Moldova.

Al Fairuz affirmed that the ITPF aims to set formation of the Asian Association after setting up the European Tent Pegging Association. The ITPF president revealed that there were cooperation visits to Saudi Arabia and Turkmenistan during the last period.

“One of our target is to include tent pegging sport into the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey in 2021. Our main goal is to spread the sport activities around the world,” the ITPF chief concluded.

