Souq al Madina wins award

MUSCAT: WJ Towell’s Souq al Madina project in Madinat Sultan Qaboos won the award in the Retail Development category at the recently concluded 2018 Arabian Property Awards. Souq al Madina is designed to create a vibrant commercial centre that will provide a unique and traditional shopping experience that caters to both the community’s and the city’s needs. The project features traditional souq style architecture to recreate the charm and essence of a souq, while offering all the modern conveniences of a shopping experience. When completed, the development will offer more than 13,000 square metres of leasable area across two floors of retail and penthouse offices. Unique features include the use of Omani stone on the columns, the double height arch entrance with wooden doors and lanterns and a skylight for natural lighting.

