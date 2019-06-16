Souq Al Madina unveils new brand identity

MUSCAT, JUNE 16 – Souq Al Madina, the upcoming vibrant retail and commercial centre in the heart of Madinat Sultan Qaboos, recently unveiled its brand identity. The development, promoted by WJ Towell Group, promises a unique and traditional shopping experience that captures the magic of traditional Omani souqs, offered along with modern conveniences. The brand identity was unveiled by Ivor Braganza, CEO of Towell Property and Sabah Hassan, General Manager in charge of leasing the development.

Speaking on the occasion, Ivor said, “Souq al Madina is a unique lifestyle destination that has been developed to recreate the charm of the old souqs that have been part of Omani culture for centuries. The property incorporates inspired unique features such as the use of Omani stone, traditional wooden doors and lanterns, and sails – all tributes to Oman’s rich history and tradition. It’s a matter of great pride that Souq Al Madina stands testimony to our roots right at the heart of Madinat Sultan Qaboos, a prestigious and iconic address that is at the centre of modern capital area Muscat.”

Souq Al Madina will form a key part of the redevelopment of Madinat Sultan Qaboos’ popular commercial precinct which has been home to a number of premium brands over the years. Built across the East and West wings over two levels of retail and penthouse spaces, Souq Al Madina will bring together high-street fashion brands, aspirational couture, al fresco dining and the convenience of a premium supermarket over more than 13,000 sq.m of leasable area. Last year, Souq Al Madina won in the Retail Development category at the 2018 Arabian Property Awards, the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognised programme throughout the region.

Presenting the brand identity for Souq Al Madina, Sabah added, “The brand mark of Souq Al Madina aims to capture this rich heritage of Oman whilst balancing it with the modernity and transformation that has been achieved over the last 5 decades. The brand serves both as a bridge to our past, and an inspiration for our future, while offering the comfort of culture and tradition to a discerning community that will find their home in the Souq.”

Carved in fine traditional calligraphy, the logo captures the legacy and glory of the past, whilst characterising the dynamism of the now representing Oman’s young generation and ambitions. The use of colour burgundy symbolises ambition, wealth, and power, whilst the traditional gold colour brings associations with grandeur, and prosperity.

