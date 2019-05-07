Sops to encourage street food culture

MUSCAT, May 7 – The authorities concerned in the country are working on changes to rules and regulations for restaurants and hotel industry to encourage street food culture and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the sector. This year, a working group will also develop a food hygiene rating system, bed and breakfast (B&B) and F&B incubators dedicated to SMEs. A bed and breakfast is a small lodging system which offers overnight accommodation and breakfast, operated by private family homes.

A senior official at the Ministry of Tourism told the Observer: “The B&B system is a popular trend in the travel industry around the world, but there must be proper licensing and rating systems and regulations so that some unscrupulous players do not bring bad name to the industry and the country.” According to the Implement–ation Support and Follow-up Unit: “The initiative aims to create dedicated cultural precincts that offer domestic and international tourists a wide range of creative attractions centred on food and beverage as well as culture.”

Aimed at helping youngsters to set up businesses, the plans include creation of dedicated food truck parks to organise their presence around the city. The new rules and regulations for food trucks and restaurants have been done in coordination with representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Manpower, Muscat Municipality, Public Authority for Consumer Affairs (PACA), Royal Oman Police (ROP) and Public Authority of Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA).

At the same time, the target for this year includes the execution of Muscat Food Court, which will combine Omani heritage and a new experience in dining and shopping. This project, already approved by the authorities, will be located in the centre of Muscat. Meanwhile, a number of hotels, hotel apartments, tourist resorts, camps and restaurant projects are coming up in various governorates of the Sultanate.