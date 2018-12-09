Soon, a film on investment opportunities in Oman

Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has signed an agreement with Al Haraka Production to create a promotional film on the

investment climate and opportunities in the Sultanate.

The film will have key information about the Sultanate and the Omani economy, incentives and investment facilities and opportunities in various economic, industrial, service, tourism, agriculture, fish and modern technology sectors.

It will provide a distinctive media and advertising space for the private sector companies as it will be shown on the chamber website, during international and local exhibitions, besides being distributed to travel and tourism companies in the Sultanate.

This project is part of the chamber’s efforts in highlighting the economic and investment potentials of the Sultanate that will contribute to the development of the Omani private sector and its contribution to the national economy.