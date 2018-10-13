Sony unveils new noise cancellation headphone

Expanding its position in the audio segment, Sony India launched a headphone “WH-1000XM3” that comes with noise cancellation technology for Rs 29,990. The headphones benefit from a newly-developed HD noise cancelling processor “QN1” which has approximately four times greater performance than the previous processor, the company said in a statement. “WH-1000XM3” is equipped with smart listening features such as Adaptive Sound Control which automatically detects a user’s physical situation and activity.

