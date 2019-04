Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologised to the club’s supporters for an “unworthy” 4-0 loss away to Everton on Sunday that did fresh damage to their hopes of Champions League football next season. Goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott saw United suffer their sixth defeat in eight games in all competitions, with the lacklustre manner of this latest reverse a cause for concern.

