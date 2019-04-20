Solskjaer eyes strong finish as Everton wait

Manchester, United Kingdom: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has five games left in the Premier League season to prove conclusively that the club’s hierarchy did not act too hastily in making him Jose Mourinho’s permanent successor last month. After a spectacular start as caretaker manager of the club, in which he won his first eight games and lost just one of his opening 17 matches in charge, United have since suffered a precipitous drop in form. Five defeats have come in United’s last seven games, a run which has seen them exit the FA Cup and Champions League and left a top-four finish in serious doubt.

Since former United striker Solskjaer was appointed to the position on a permanent basis in late March, the Reds have won two of five games, unconvincing 2-1 home victories against Watford and West Ham, and now face a potentially pivotal week in the league campaign. “When we came in, on the 19th of December and where we’re at now, I think anyone would have taken that now we’ve got five games to see if we can finish it off,” said Solskjaer. United’s season ends with a visit to already-relegated Huddersfield and a home game against Cardiff – both of whom may have nothing to play for by the time the season reaches May.

But on Sunday sees United visit Everton, conquerors of Chelsea and Arsenal in their last two home games, at the start of a week in which they also host title contenders City in the Manchester derby and then welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford at the weekend. Those three games look likely to determine whether United will cement one of the two Champions League places for which they are competing, along with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. All three London clubs also have one eye on European semi-finals — with Spurs having reached the last four of the Champions League in spectacular fashion against City in midweek and Arsenal and Chelsea both advancing in the Europa League. — AFP

