Solar-powered bus stop opens

MUSCAT, DEC 10 -Mwasalat has inaugurated the country’s first solar-powered bus stop at Oman Avenues Mall in Ghubra.

The solar-powered bus station, which became operational recently, has been built with the aim of promoting renewable source of energy.

The bus station provides the comfort of air-conditioning and it functions 100 per cent off-grid by using solar energy. The shelter has been designed to accommodate up to 15 passengers comfortably at one time.

The bus stop enables visitors to charge their cell phones and other digital gadgets through power points using solar energy. The networking points, CCTV and advertisement display boards are powered by solar energy as well.

Based on the MoU signed with the Lulu Hypermarket in June 2017, Oman Avenues Mall will have the right to name the AC station with the exclusive rights to promote and advertise.

Mohammad bin Salim al Ghafri, GM, Corporate Support, Mwasalat, said, “We have installed solar panels at the Oman Avenues Mall bus station to promote the use of renewable energy in the country. Sustainable development relies on renewable energy sources and solar energy is known as being very vital across the world. It was a challenge to utilise the limited area to cover the energy requirements. However, our team worked hard to successfully implement the project. We are pleased to partner with Oman Avenues Mall for this important project.”