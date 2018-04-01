Solar bus stop to come up in Ghubra

Staff Reporter –

Muscat, April 1 –

Mwasalat, the national transport company, has signed an agreement with Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company to establish a solar-powered bus stop in Al Ghubra.

Through this agreement, the company aims to develop a partnership of cooperation and investment by providing facilities and quality services to the customers of both companies. The agreement is for a period of five years and is valued at RO 125,000.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Ali al Balushi, CEO, Mwasalat, and Ahmed bin Bakhit al Shanfari, General Manager, Marketing, Sales and Business Development. Mwasalat said it was exerting efforts to promote the use of public transport buses by offering facilities such as air-conditioned bus stations.

In 2016, it had signed agreements with Omantel and Lulu Hypermarket to establish AC bus stops in Al Khuwair and Oman Avenues Mall, respectively.

