Sohar University’s 17th graduation ceremony on December 12 and 13

Muscat, Dec 3 – Sohar University is marking the graduation of its 17th batch of students in two phases. In the first phase to be held on December 12, Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal bin Nasser al Maawali, Chairman of the State Audit Institution, will present certificates to graduates of business, law and information technology. In the second phase on December 13, Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, will present certificates to graduates of engineering, and language.

The two ceremonies will take place at the open air theatre on the university campus at 6:00 pm.

Over 1500 students will be presented diploma, advanced diploma, Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

The University has already started preparing for this great event through periodic meetings to distribute tasks among all the staff. In addition, the university students will be involved in the preparation as part of their training in administrative and technical skills.

The two ceremonies will be broadcast live on Oman TV.

