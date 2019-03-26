Sohar University hosts TESOL Symposium

English language professionals and students from various institutions in the Sultanate of Oman convened at Sohar University for the 2nd TESOL Symposium on March 21. With the theme “The Arab Learner in 21st Century TESOL”, the event aimed at sharing best practises in English language teaching. Dr Ali al Issa of Sutan Qaboos University was the symposium’s plenary speaker. He shared his insights on the development of critical thinking skills and the role of teachers in its development. Other researchers also shared their findings in their respective studies concerning relevant issues in teaching English to non-native English speakers and English language teaching in general. Furthermore, workshops were also conducted by esteemed experts in the field of ELT, with the objective of providing innovative ideas in teaching English to Omanis.

