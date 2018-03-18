Sohar University holds annual training forum in cooperation with Orpic

SUHAR: Sohar University, represented by the Career Guidance and Alumni Centre and in cooperation with the Omani Oil Company for Refineries and Petroleum Industries (Orpic), held the annual training forum in its 2nd edition.

The 3-day forum, which began on March 12, concluded at the university campus in Suhar.

The event began with opening the training exhibition by the VC of Sohar University, Professor Barry Winn and his assistants.

The exhibition included 15 companies from both the public and private sectors: Orpic company, the organising partner; Majis Industrial Services, the silver sponsor of the forum; Voltamp Power; Administration of Tourism for North Al Batinah Governorate, Althurayya Higher Education Services, Crowne Plaza Sohar, Directorate-General of Heritage and Culture, Directorate-General of Manpower in North Al Batinah Governorate, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Directorate-General For Trade and Industry of Oman, Outward Bound Oman, Riyada, Razaz Engineering Consultancy, Asyad, and Shadeed Iron &Steel

The exhibition was accompanied by a number of workshops and lectures of interest to those entering the labour market, which contribute to the development of their skills and abilities.

These lectures were covering several fields, such as preparing resume, how to become the best candidate for the job, commercial and industrial register, how to prepare feasibility studies, information security and social engineering and others.

