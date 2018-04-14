Sohar Port to hold ‘Be Safe Week’ from tomorrow

MUSCAT: Sohar Port and Freezone are conducting their 3rd Annual Safety Week Programme from Monday, April 16.

The initiative sees employees and stakeholders take part in a number of workshops covering first-aid, road and driver safety, dangerous and heavy goods handling, safe terminal operations, ship-to-shore operational safety, and environmental preservation.

Highlighting the vital importance of workplace safety and environmental preservation in and around the port, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Sohar Port and Freezone noted, “A holistic approach to workplace safety is a central pillar of our commercial and social commitment.

“Together with the support of our partners, ‘Be Safe Sohar’ tackles the challenges of workplace safety and environmental preservation to ensure the preparedness of our staff, stakeholders and our society. Sohar is committed to maintaining a healthy, safe and secure environment for our industries, our surrounding community, and nature itself.”

During the course of ‘Be Safe Week’ multiple seminars and workshops will be conducted by leading safety experts on the best practice health and safety procedures employed at Sohar. Themes include safe terminal operations, dangerous and heavy goods handling, ship-to-shore operational safety, heat stress and the Drobs standard and environmental preservation.

Alongside the workshops, a defensive driver training and first aid training course will also be conducted. The courses are aimed at highlighting the need for road safety and enhancing lifesaving skills. Other activities include a blood donation drive, a safety exhibition and mock drills.

