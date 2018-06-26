Sohar Port to hold annual summer school programme

MUSCAT: Keeping in line with its commitment of developing a strong community presence as well as to support Oman’s economic diversification objectives, Sohar Port and Freezone will soon be organising their seventh Annual Summer School Programme.

Under the supervision of the Directorate General of Education in the Governorate of North Al Batinah and in partnership with the Ministry of Education, this programme will run from July 1 to 19, at the International Maritime College Oman (IMCO) in Suhar.

Commenting on the importance of investing in the local education, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Sohar Port and Freezone said, “At Sohar, we aim to utilise each and every resource, within and around the Port to establish a sustainable economy which will benefit everyone; from the port and free zone itself, to our tenants, investors, and the surrounding community. Together with the support of the Ministry of Education and other governorate entities, this programme will provide the students with the correct industry insight and equip them with experiences and skillsets that will prove useful in their career in the long run.”

The Annual Summer Programme will see school students of grade 11 receiving workshop-styled training, similar to what is provided in colleges of higher education.

The main reason for the focus on students of grade 11, is to prepare them for their subsequent entrance into higher education.

This year’s programme will also include schools from Shinas and Saham, alongside others in Suhar and Liwa; an indication of our gradual extension to other areas in the Al Batinah North Governorate. The students will also be provided with an intensive programme in English, similar to that of IELTS, in order to boost their proficiency in English.

