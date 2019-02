MUSCAT: Sohar Port and Freezone is sponsoring the Oman Open golf tournament. In line with its ‘Get Sohar Active’ initiative, Sohar is collaborating with the organisers, Oman Golf Committee, to provide transport for 20 children from Sohar alongside their families to the event. This sponsorship will see Sohar continue to reinforce its commitment towards engaging the local community in healthy lifestyle initiatives throughout the year. Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO SOHAR Port and Freezone said, “We are always looking out for ways to help motivate the local community in embracing an active lifestyle, and our sponsorship only helps extend these ideals.

We are very proud to be a part of the event and know that a number of the visitors are from our community at Sohar. As we progress through the year, we seek to further similar initiatives, so as to be able to promote the benefits of good fitness, dedication and hard work within our local community.” The Oman Open Golf Tournament, which was successfully played as NBO Open last year, continues to make Oman one of its destinations as part of the European Tour. Initially organised in 2013, it has become one of Oman’s biggest ever sporting events and attracts renowned golfers from across the globe. Al Mouj Golf has also played host to several professional golf tournaments, such as the European Challenge Tour between 2013 and 2017.

The ‘Get Sohar Active’ comprises of several activities for the whole community, including six training sessions for adults and children at the Sohar Sports Stadium throughout the year, together with nutrition and health information. The first session was conducted on January 12, facilitated by Alpha Movement Specialist. Sohar Port will also be providing designated running routes of 5 km and 10 km set out around the port and free zone for local runners to utilise. The Oman Open golf tournament will be open from 9 am to 6 pm and has free entrance for all visitors. There will also be a kid’s village, filled with fun activities for children throughout the day.