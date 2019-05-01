Sohar Port launches online route planner

BUSINESS REPORTER –

Muscat, MAY 1 –

Sohar Port and Freezone recently launched Sohar Navigate, a unique online route planner, which provides information on available connections to hinterland destinations. The platform is the first of its kind in the region and will comprise of sea schedules connecting to 550 ports worldwide.

Commenting on the launch of the proprietary tool, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Sohar Port and Freezone noted, “The Navigate platform was initially launched by our partner, Port of Rotterdam. It is considered the most comprehensive route planner of its kind. Capitalising on this technology, we have modified Sohar Navigate to suit our regional and global stakeholders and provide them with outreach, as well as a user-friendly means to locate the most efficient and optimal routes for their activities. Users of Sohar Navigate are able to plan routes from specific areas, via Sohar , in an easy and convenient way.”

The platform takes into consideration the specified point of departure and the desired final destination, to offer the user several different routes. Based on modality and expected transportation time, users can then choose whichever option works best for them. The platform also offers extensive analysis tools and dashboards with relevant user data.

Anacin Kum, CEO of Hutchison Ports Sohar added, “Sohar Navigate has been developed especially for companies seeking smarter ways to plan their container transports. The launch of the beta version of this tool is a good first step and we are excited about its role in the global logistics market. With the addition of more operational data, Sohar Navigate will become an increasingly valuable resource to improve efficiency within the supply chain. It will also provide visible and convenient options for local importer and exporter groups, who generally rely on logistic providers.”

Related