Sohar Port and Freezone at the centre of global trade

Ever since its establishment, developments and achievements at Sohar Port and Freezone have been numerous. In addition to major clusters like petrochemicals, metal and logistics, Sohar is now in the midst of completing an agro-terminal with world-class facilities.

Another notable achievement has been the commencement of Sohar Port South expansion, which, when completed, will definitely attract additional business.

Along with details of all these developments, a special supplement published by Oman Daily Observer provides valuable insight into activities at Sohar Port and Freezone.

According to Dr Mohammed Nasser Ali al Zaabi, Chairman, Sohar Port and Freezone, the appeal of Sohar is due not only to its strategic location, but also its ideal combination of a modern and efficient port coupled with a rapidly expanding free zone.

“Since its inception, the Sohar management team and employees have exhibited leadership and tireless dedication to grow all aspects of their operations, against the backdrop of volatility in our regional markets and the world economy”, notes the chairman in his foreword to the supplement.

The performance figures of 2017 represents yet another year consistent growth for Sohar, not only in terms of increased cargo volumes it handled, but milestone advancements made by the port and free zone overall, he adds.

The cargo handled by Sohar Port every week in 2017 crossed over one million tonnes. Container traffic was up by 37 per cent compared to 2016, while dry bulk volumes rose by 25 per cent year-on-year.

Sohar also received 3,075 vessel calls in the year marking a significant 17 per cent year-on-year increase.

“It is only a matter of time before Sohar Port and Freezone emerges as a vital trade and logistics hub for the entire region”, stresses Al Zaabi in his foreword.

Edited by the Observer editorial team under Abdullah bin Salim al Shueili, Editor-in-Chief, the supplement is packed with informative details and profiles of major companies at the Sohar Port and Freezone.

Mark Geilenkirchen, Chief Executive Officer, Sohar Port and Freezone, says, “Sohar sits at the very centre of global trade routes between Europe, Asia and Africa. We are a vital hub in the region’s fast developing road-air-rail-sea networks.”

Recognised worldwide as one of the fastest growing ports, Sohar is today challenging the more established regional hubs as it gears up to celebrate its 15th year of operations in 2019.

Mark further notes that they have focused strongly on growing the food sector at Sohar and have welcomed significant public and private sector clients to the cluster. “This is important only from a commercial perspective but also to bolster strategic food reserves for the nation. This expansion has enabled us to capture a large slice of the food products cargo trade in the region,” says Geilenkirchen.

Robert Bartstra, Executive Manager, Commercial, Sohar Port and Freezone, notes the Freezone is witnessing major milestones in 2017, the growth strategy employed by Sohar has paid off.

A veteran of the oil and gas industry, Robert who took over as Executive Commercial Manager at Sohar Port and Freezone in 2017, says Sohar has emerged as a key contributor to Oman’s economy and a catalyst for economic diversification. This, he says, is due to Sultanate’s vision of Sohar becoming a regional hub for logistics and industry, and a byword for sustainability.

“A well-functioning maritime connection with ambition to grow,” says Laetitia Van Asch, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, who traces the role of the Netherlands and the contribution to the Sultanate’s development.

This is symbolised in this year’s celebration of 25 years of bilateral political consultation, which go back in time much longer, she adds.

Suwaid al Shamaisi, Executive Manager, Corporate Affairs, says the Freezone is in a constant state of transformation, with the aim of becoming the logistics hub of choice in the Middle East. He mentions their CSR objective’s rest on key pillars namely: education, entrepreneurship, HSSE, and meaningful stakeholder engagement.

CEOs of major companies operating in the freezone, diplomats, businessmen, and officials have commented their views of the companies they head and the prospects it offers in the year ahead.

