SOHAR LAW STUDENTS VISIT STATE COUNCIL

Students of Faculty of Law at Sohar University attended the 7th regular session at the State Council on Tuesday, as a part of their visit and learn tour of the State Council. They were received by Abdullah bin Saleh al Buraiki, Assistant Secretary-General for Media and Public Relations at the State Council, during their familiarisation visit. As a part of the visit, they viewed the documentary featuring the State Council, which detailed the functions and powers of the Council, the tasks and responsibilities entrusted to it as well as spoke about the organisational structure of the Council and its major organs. It also defined the profile of the State Council, its role and significance in governance. The presentation touched on the special provisions of the Basic Statute, which specifies the membership number, the mechanism for their appointment, terms of membership, and the differences between the membership and role of the State Council and the Majlis Ash’shura.

Abdullah bin Saif al Sibani, Director of the Culture, Information and Tourism Committee answered the queries raised by the students.

