Sohar Islamic offers 1-hour auto financing

MUSCAT: In-line with its commitment to customer excellence, Sohar Islamic —Bank Sohar’s Islamic window, has committed to approve and complete the entire Auto Finance process for customers with just one hour. As part of a larger campaign, Sohar Islamic continues its efforts to deliver greater convenience enhance service delivery and accommodate the demands of customers’ modern lifestyles.

Commenting on the exciting proposition, Salim Khamis al Maskari, DGM and Head of Sohar Islamic, said, “We at Sohar Islamic understand the value of our customer’s time and hence promise to determine the eligibility of applications and complete them in just one hour, giving our valued customers the power of purchasing in taking the car they desire without any delay. Sohar Islamic’s auto finance solution makes purchases more attainable without any compromise to customers’ principles. As a key aspect of our commercial success, our team is dedicated to customer excellence and continues to streamline the delivery of products and services with minimised turn-around-times as one of various changes that cement our position as a market leader in Oman”.

Featuring competitive rates for all major brands, Sohar Islamic’s Auto Finance facility is open to Omanis and expatriates alike, with a minimum salary of RO 300 and RO 400 respectively. Customers with all the required formalities can apply at any of its six branches around the Sultanate.

