Sohar Islamic enhances Internet, mobile banking features

Muscat: Complementing a range of convenient online facilities, Sohar Islamic — Bank Sohar’s Islamic window has launched a range of new features across its Internet and mobile banking channels. The new features introduced are designed to offer customers greater accessibility and a more seamless banking experience when banking online.

Commenting on the introduction of the new features, Salim Khamis al Maskari, DGM and Head of Islamic Banking, said, “Enhancing our facilities is a critical and ongoing commitment as we continue to deliver beyond par service experience in both the retail and corporate sectors. By providing greater efficiency and added convenience to transactions, we have yet achieved another milestone in meeting the needs of our expanding customer base”.

Sohar Islamic’s upgraded Internet and mobile banking now allow customers to do fund transfers to other local banks, self-registration and password reset, mobile top-ups, utility bill payments, cheque book requests, general information such as ATM and branches locations, a communication channel for customer support, and corporate banking. The upgrade also added enhancements to other features such as easy access to account balance and statements, fund transfers within Sohar Islamic, easy access to notifications, enhanced management of beneficiaries, and hardened security.

“In line with our branch expansion plans, the recent upgrade adds even more to our customers’ banking experience by saving them time and effort. Our e-channels now deliver a comprehensive range of Sohar Islamic solutions with the added value of convenience, security and access 24/7.” Al Maskari added.

With such ongoing upgrades in its e-channels, Sohar Islamic adds more value to its comprehensive range of banking solutions that cover a wide array of retail and corporate financing needs.

These include SME Banking, personal finance, auto finance, term deposits, savings accounts, current accounts and construction and housing finance for the bank’s retail customers.

