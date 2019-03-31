Sohar International unveils Wealth Management advisory services

Muscat: Driven by its new vision to emerge as a world-leading Omani service company, Sohar International has unveiled its new world-class Wealth Management advisory services. Designed exclusively for increasingly judicious high net worth customers, Sohar Wealth Management focuses on offering fiduciary advice and highly customised financial and related services, covering savings and investments schemes, borrowings, future protection schemes and day to day transactions.

Drawing on a deep understanding of what matters most to customers, their families and loved ones, Sohar International’s Wealth Management evolves on the incalculable value of having the right and timely advice from a trusted partner. To further boost its existing capabilities in this area and to always stay ahead of the game, the bank has appointed new market leading professionals with an international and regional track-record, committed to Sohar International’s purpose of helping customers win and achieve financial goals.

The new Sohar Wealth Management is poised to become the trusted partner that will help potential and existing clients reach new heights, make well calculated decisions and yield more value for their wealth.

Commenting on the new service dedicated to transform customers’ wealth management experience; Khalil al Hedaifi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Sohar International, said, “The fast-paced evolving world we live in today makes it challenging to step back and plan the future of oneself as well as of their families. With this in mind, alongside our new strategy to provide more value, more velocity and more vision to our clients and the nation at large, we foresaw a need to establish a world-class wealth management advisory services to help our high net worth customers navigate their investments in the right direction. The new Sohar Wealth Management’s unique propositions strongly reflect our brand personality of being Sharp, Human and Unstoppable in meeting customers’ needs and aspirations.”

Sohar International is uniquely positioned in that it effectively caters to all customer segments within the Sultanate with differentiating factors to better accommodate individual personalised needs. With economies and markets around the world rapidly changing, Sohar International evolves as an experienced partner, one with a global reach, regional expertise and a passion for client service to help customers win and grow for the future.

The bank works on the promise of recognising customer priority in everything it does, not only with diligence however with trust and accessibility.

