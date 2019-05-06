Sohar International unveils ‘#Hello_Winning’ campaign

MUSCAT: Sohar International, as part of its vision to become a world-leading Omani service company, has launched its unique Corporate Campaign under the title ‘#Hello_Winning’. The campaign recognises winning as a calling to achieve more and confidently step forward towards a brighter future. By means of the campaign, the bank seeks to depict to customers the benefits of partnering with them for a rewarding and winning future. Rooted in generating public awareness on the bank’s vitality and establishing its winning space in the financial sector, the campaign showcases that winning is for everyone.

“We recognise how winning is a universal aspiration and hence our brand purpose is sharply focused on helping customers win and achieve their goals, promising them responsive banking services for their ever-changing world,” said Ahmed al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International. “We open our doors to welcome winning everyday with a vision to transform into a world-class service company, a financial ecosystem that is relevant to today’s world, going beyond the conventional provision of financial services. Our new corporate campaign has been conceptualised in keeping with our new corporate identity, highlighting what Sohar International stands for and what value does it add to customers, communities and the nations at large”.

In keeping with this, the bank is steadfastly working towards ensuring vivid understanding of its customers, offering them liberating banking experiences that are relevant to their world. “We realise how much it means for people to be enabled to achieve their goals; hence we are constantly and proactively evaluating and redesigning our processes to cater to every want and need.” averred Al Musalmi.

Sohar International’s new brand that was introduced late in December 2019 had brought forward a totally refreshed customer experience that goes beyond a mere redesigned logo or name; it is positioned to introduce redefined banking with more velocity, more vision and more value in every customer touch point or interaction. Sohar International’s transformation can already be witnessed vis-à-vis its dedicated verticals, products, services, investments, digital, and wealth management facilities.

