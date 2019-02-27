Sohar International head office moves to new location

MUSCAT: In line with its strategy to enhance banking experience for its customers and the working environment for its employees, Sohar International recently relocated its head office from the Muttrah Business District (MBD) to the new water-front building in Shatti Al Qurum. The move comes as part of many other developments in the pipeline in realization of the new brand’s customer-centric vision.

Ahmed al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said, “Moving to a more central location in the capital Muscat translates Sohar International’s customer-centric approach. Our new head office at Water-Front makes us more accessible and convenient to customers, enabling them to interact with us in an environment that is more friendly and equipped with state of art technology to support their banking experience. We will continue to bring more velocity, more value and more vision to our customers’ daily life in line with the principles underpinning our broader purpose of helping people win by delivering banking for their ever changing life”

The new Sohar International head office premises is located in a strategic location in the heart of the capital Muscat, specifically in Al Sarooj area overlooking the picturesque Shatti Al Qurum beach.

The area is always buzzing with activities and offers employees and customers alike easy access to nearby business and leisure services.

Related